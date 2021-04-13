Home / Trending / Woman’s ‘petition’ to remove chocolaty end of Cornetto cones divides tweeple. Which side are you on?
While some seconded the suggestion, many simply refused to agree to the topic and expressed how the tip of a Cornetto cone is the most delicious part.
Ice-cream and summer season- this duo is just as popular as warm blankets and a hot cup of coffee during winters. And if you’re someone who loves having ice-cream, especially Cornettos then this post by Twitter user @victoriiiiio may leave you befuddled. And if you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy the waffle cone ice-cream with a chocolaty tip, then this ‘petition’ may interest you largely.

The post, complete with a picture of the chocolaty end portion of a Cornetto cone, asks tweeple to ‘petition’ for removing that bit from the ice-cream. The tweet has now prompted a flurry of reactions including people showcasing how the Cornetto tips are even sold separately that they are so popular.

Shared on April 2, the post has garnered over 8,900 likes and varied comments from netizens. While some seconded the suggestion, many simply refused to agree to the topic and expressed how the tip of a Cornetto cone is the most delicious part. Others shared some hilarious GIFs to express their thoughts about the matter.

What are your thoughts on this post? Which side are you on?

