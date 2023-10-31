Woman's rescue of puppy from street ends in heartwarming adoption

A heartwarming story about a woman rescuing an ailing dog from the roadside has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. Her dedicated care and support for the dog's recovery have resonated deeply with countless individuals. The video was originally shared on Instagram and was reshared by X user @buitengebieden.

Snapshot of the ill dog. (X/@buitengebieden)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a woman picking up the sick dog from the roadside and putting it in a cardboard box. Then she gives it some water and food. Later, the woman can be seen cleaning the dog and spending time with it. It further shows the two playing at the beach and the dog meeting other people.

In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, "Faith in humanity restored. Thank you!"

Watch the video of the woman rescuing the dog here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 1.3 million views. It has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "These videos always make me cry so much."

A second added, "Thanks to the woman. God bless her. Save the dog. Great woman."

"Poor little sweetie. Glad help came to save the day!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Glad to hear your faith in humanity has been restored! Remember, even the smallest acts can make a big difference."

A fifth added, "Absolutely wonderful! This is one of the best animal rescues that I have ever seen in my entire life. This is real environmental. This is animal love. This is caring. This is what the world wants, and we are going to give the world what it wants."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON