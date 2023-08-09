Woman’s tweet on engineer claiming he earns more as a cab driver goes viral

A woman's post about her conversation with her cab driver about his earnings has sparked a debate on Twitter. In her tweet, she shared that a cab driver told her he earns more by driving as compared to his engineering job.

The woman's tweet about a driver's claims about his earnings has prompted a Twitter discussion (representational image). (Unsplash/@ishant_mishra54)

“I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from cab driving than from his corporate job at Qualcomm,” Twitter user Shweta Kukreja posted. Qualcomm is an American multinational corporation that deals with the creation of software and provides services related to wireless technology.

Take a look at this post shared by Kukreja about a cab driver’s income:

The post was shared on August 6. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 7.7 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 6,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet. While some expressed that they understood the situation, others showed their scepticism.

How did Twitter users react to this post about a cab driver’s income:

“Try asking a roadside chaiwaala… He might be earning more than the cab driver,” shared a Twitter user. “Sounds a bit impossible to me. I mean it is sad if it is true,” added another. “Woah. Did he say a number? Looks like part time driver + full time engineer can be quite rewarding as well!” asked a third. “To the people who think it is impossible, I met a cab driver who left his Ttch job because it wasn't paying much,” shared a fourth. “It is not always about earning money. To earn an extra few bucks he has to go through all the traffic and pollution everyday by sitting in an office or at home and attending meetings,” wrote a fifth.

