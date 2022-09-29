Women perform Garba dance inside Mumbai local train during Navratri. Watch

The festive season in India has begun with Navratri, which will continue until October 5. The nine-day-long festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm across the country. And as Navratri zeal grips people, several videos of them celebrating the festival have surfaced online, especially women performing the Garba dance. Now, a video that has captivated social media and gone viral across platforms shows a group of women performing the Garba dance aboard a Mumbai local train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Neha Maiyan initially posted the video with the caption, "Who said travelling in Mumbai local is not fun? Ladies playing garba in 10.02 am AC local from Kalyan." The video gained traction after a page called Mumbai Railway Users posted it on the micro-blogging platform. "Mumbai locals create moments. Now in yesterday's 10:02 am AC local from Kalyan. Fun has no limit," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The video shows a group of women performing the Garba dance without a care on a Mumbai local from Kalyan. Other passengers aboard the train enjoyed the dance; some even recorded the video.

Watch the viral Garba dance video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago and has since accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views. It has also received close to 3,000 likes, hundreds of retweets and several comments.

"Happiness is life and support healthy lifestyle... From your busy schedule if you create happy movement, it's good," posted an individual. "Moments like these make the ride all more magical," expressed another. "Festivals are meant to enjoy. Its a stressbuster," wrote a third.