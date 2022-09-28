Women’s Garba dance in Times Square, New York goes viral during Navratri. Watch

The nine-day-long festival of Navratri, which marks the victory of good over evil, begun on September 26 and will go on till October 5. It is held annually during the month of Ashwin (September or October). One of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is the traditional dance form Garba - which is a symbol of devotion and worship. And a video that has been shared on Instagram is recently going viral all over again through reshares of it during this time. It showcases two women performing Garba dance at Times Square in New York.

The caption to this video reads, “Navratri is coming and Gujjus already started rocking!” And there is a good chance that this video will make you want to stand up and match your steps to these women’s. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of a blogger named Mistry Heli. She has over 60,500 dedicated followers on it.

