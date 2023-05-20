Women wave, blow kisses while riding moped. Sweet video wins hearts

A heartwarming and wholesome video recently shared on Instagram has won people’s hearts. The video captures the happiness of two women while riding a moped. There is a chance that the wonderful clip will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video shows two women riding a moped.(Instagram/@shabzyed)

Filmmaker Shabeerzyed posted the video on Instagram. The video opens to show an elderly woman riding a moped with a younger person sitting on a pillion. As the video progresses, the duo is seen looking towards the camera and showcasing beautiful smiles. At one point, they also wave and blow kisses. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is the picturesque road on which they are travelling.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on April 25. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Happy vibes only,” expressed an Instagram user. “Happy that they waved back which made this video more beautiful,” commented another. “How cool,” posted a third. “Wow,” shared a fourth. “Super,” wrote a fifth.

