Women’s viral optical illusion art will make your jaw-drop

ByArfa Javaid
May 25, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Two women created a viral optical illusion art on the street around a pole. A video of them making the simple art has gone viral online.

While optical illusions undeniably keep us hooked to our screens, there’s something even more fascinating and captivating: watching an artist create a simple artwork that transforms into a mind-bending optical illusion. Recently, a video showing just the same was shared on Instagram. In it, two women can be seen drawing an optical illusion art in the middle of a street.

Women drawing viral optical illusion art (left) and walking on a 'platform' around the pole (right). (Instagram/@punamartacademy)

The video capturing the optical illusion art was shared three days ago on the Instagram page called Punam Art Academy. It opens to show two women drawing a circle around a pole. Next, they draw straight lines and connect them. As the video progresses, they fill the drawing with simple strokes and give it a 3D effect. Towards the end, they even walk around the platform’s edge, balancing themselves.

Watch the women creating optical illusion art here:

Amazing, right? Many in the comments section were also impressed by these talented women. An individual posted, “That’s so cool.” “Wow,” added another. A third shared, “Very nice.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion art?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral optical illusion
