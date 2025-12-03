Search
Wonderla boss blames cyclone for opening chaos in Chennai, X says ‘Please refund the ticket money’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 02:12 pm IST

Wonderla Managing Director Arun Chittilappilly's tweet has prompted people to share varied reactions.

The recently inaugurated Wonderla in Chennai received severe backlash after several visitors complained that rides stopped or stalled in mid-air. Addressing that, Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director and Executive Chairman of the establishment, shared a post. However, his tweet further fueled the outrage on social media.

Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director and Executive Chairman of Wonderla. (X/@arunpally)
“Thank you Chennai for that overwhelming response on our first day! We had almost 2000 visitors yesterday!” Chittilappilly tweeted, adding, “We did experience a lot of power outages due to the cyclone and sorry that caused delays for our guests.”

He continued, “But I can assure you that our rides were safe and we will further strengthen our processes to reduce such delays. If you had issues pls reach out to our page @Wonder_La and we will make it right. Thanks again for the love!”

He claimed that some videos from the day shared which surfaced on social media are taken out of context, assuring that the park is safe to visit.

Social media, however, wasn’t convinced. Many argued that the company has been operating for years and should have been equipped to handle such issues. Others wondered why it was inaugurated in such a rush amid Cyclone Ditwah.

An individual wrote, “You’ve been in this business for 25 years, so this should not have happened. Safety isn’t optional. Issues must be prevented, especially in a job where safety comes first.” Another added, “First impressions are the best impressions. You should have done enough trial runs and opened it for the public.”

A third commented, “Please refund the ticket money to those 2000 visitors, that's the first step.” A fourth expressed, “Going ahead with the launch with a half-finished site, amidst a cyclone, was a pathetic idea. Overwhelming. Lol.”

Who is Arun Chittilappilly?

According to his LinkedIn, he joined Wonderla as an executive director in 2003. After working in the role for three years, he was promoted to managing director, a position he has held for the past 17 years. He joined the board of directors earlier this year.

