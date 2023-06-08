Woodpecker uses its long tongue to scare off another bird. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show animals getting territorial and trying to scare off other creatures to ensure that their space is not invaded. This latest video posted on Reddit shows one such incident. It captures a woodpecker trying to scare off another bird eating from a birdfeeder. What, however, is interesting to watch is how the woodpecker uses its long tongue to accomplish its goal.

The image shows the woodpecker using its long tongue to scare another bird. (Reddit/@ElvisIsNotDjed)

“A woodpecker using its tongue to scare off another bird from a bird feeder,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a bird inside a birdfeeder. With moments, the woodpecker uses its long tongue to scare the bird. For the unaware, this species of birds have particularly long tongues that they use to reach food that is hidden deep inside trees.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared some four days ago, the video has collected over 4,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“When your tongue looks like a worm, it just seems like kind of a weird gamble to try scaring another bird with it,” joked a Reddit user. “Other bird: this is so weird I don't even know how to react right now,” joined another. “Ok ew but also cool,” added a third. “I like how the other bird stops arguing and just stares when the woodpecker suddenly wiggles its tongue at it. It’s just confused,” wrote a fourth.

