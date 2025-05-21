Wordle hints and answer today: Crack puzzle #1432 in seconds

A fresh new Wordle game on May 21 will simply be a great start to your day. Today's theme is all the more interesting than the previous days, giving you another reason to pursue the challenge. The Wordle challenge is very simple: To find the right five-letter word within six guesses! NYT Wordle hints and answer for 21 May, 2025(Unsplash )

The journey at solving Wordle gets all the more interesting with each passing day. Fresh challenges lying in wait will simply take the player's mind for a toss. This week is no different, as the challenge has indeed gotten tougher. However, we promise to guide you through today's challenge in order to solve the puzzle.

Wordle today: Hints for May 21, 2025

The Wordle hint for today is - Useful for protecting your home from disaster or ne'er-do-wells.

The biggest clue for today's Wordle is that it has recurring letters. If you wish to solve the puzzle right now with help of hints and clues, you can take a shot, or you can skip directly to the Wordle answer for today.

Wordle today: Answer for May 21, 2025

The Wordle answer for today is ALARM! If you were going with the guess ‘SPARE, ’you were too close as it was one of the strongest opening guesses this time. However, that could leave you with two green boxes and just 20 remaining solutions, making you head towards a deadlock.

Mastering Wordle: Tips for success

Keeping a cool brain is the key to cracking Wordle hints and answers. The two most important tips for getting a better shot at accurate answers are:

Starting with a word that has 3, 4, or 5 vowels.

Using your second try to confirm as many letters as possible.

How to play Wordle

Wordle is a word puzzle game where you guess a five-letter word in six tries. Each guess gives feedback: green means correct letter and position, yellow means correct letter, wrong position, and gray means the letter isn't in the word. Use logic and patterns to solve daily challenges.

For example, start by guessing a common five-letter word like “table” or “crane.” Use the color hints to refine your next guess. Green letters stay; move yellow ones. Avoid repeating grays. Think about letter patterns and common word endings. It’s part logic, part vocabulary, and part luck. Practice helps improve your strategy.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a popular online word puzzle game where players have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. Each guess provides feedback: correct letters in the right position turn green, correct letters in the wrong position turn yellow, and incorrect letters remain gray.

Created by Josh Wardle as a private game for his partner, it gained viral popularity after its public release in 2021 and was later acquired by The New York Times. Wordle’s simple yet engaging design, daily challenge format, and shareable results have made it a global phenomenon, inspiring countless spin-offs and variations.