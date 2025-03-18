Wordle today 1368: Clues and solution for March 18, 2025

Wordle has grown to be a popular game among word enthusiasts throughout time. In six guesses, can you correctly identify the five-letter word? The day has changed and a brand-new Wordle is waiting for you. Now let's begin the exciting journey to solve today's puzzle. Clues and hints for NYT Wordle, 18 March, 2025(Unsplash )

Today's Wordle is more intriguing than ever. Whether or not you can correctly forecast the difficulty, the process of trying to solve it will surely be thrilling. Even as victories and losses come and go, the excitement never ends. Are you prepared?

Wordle today: Hints for March 18, 2025

It contains two vowels, no set of duplicate letters, it is a noun and synonyms include ‘stopwatch’ and ‘clock’.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 18, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1368 answer for March 18, 2025, is ‘TIMER’.

Please don't give up if you couldn't solve today's problem. There's always tomorrow, and you'll get better, no doubt.

What is Wordle?

Brooklyn-based software programmer Josh Wardle created the daily word game Wordle. Word fanatics quickly became fans of the game. A fresh word problem requiring a series of process-of-elimination suggestions is given to thousands of players every day. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

A five-letter word must be entered into a blank 5x6 grid of boxes at the start of Wordle. A letter that is not in the word is shown by grey, one that is in the wrong location by yellow, and one that is in the right place by green.