NYT Connections today: Clues and solution for March 18, 2025

Every day, New York Times readers have a wide range of game alternatives to select from. Wynna Liu, NYT's associate puzzle editor, has developed a brand new word game called Connections. Solve each puzzle below to win this exciting brainteaser competition! Could you crack today's NYT Connections? (Unsplash )

NYT Connections Hints for March 18

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: supreme, the one and only

Green: like Seltzer or Uber

Blue: one is the same as many

Purple: not the same at all when there are at least two

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: exceptional

Green: German words

Blue: plural animals identical to their singular forms

Purple: plural words that are very different from their singular forms

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 18

Exceptional: REMARKABLE, SINGULAR, SPECIAL, UNIQUE

German Words: ANGST, DIE, KINDER, WURST

Plural animals identical to their singular forms: DEER, SHEEP, SHRIMP, SQUID

Plural words that are very different from their singular forms: DICE, LICE, MICE, OXEN

What is NYT Connections?

Word game fans all over the world have taken notice of this fascinating daily challenge, which has generated a lot of discussion on social media.

If the interface is well-designed, Connections' simple and intuitive design will encourage users to practise their skills and expand their vocabulary while enabling them to interact with a vibrant international community. Joining the growing player base and starting your Connections journey is now possible!

How to play Connections?

Grouping the 16 words into groups of four is required, regardless of whether they are connected or not. Geographical, literary, technological, and other topics are all related to these concepts.

Each of the aforementioned sets has a single correct solution, even though some of the words might appear to be rather simple to match. It necessitates not only figuring out hidden patterns but also critically assessing the provided data.