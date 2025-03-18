NYT Strands: Clues and solutions for March 18, 2025

NYT Strands has emerged as one of word enthusiasts' favourite games. It is just one of The New York Times' many engaging logic and word games available online. NYT describes Strands in eight simple words: “Find hidden words and uncover the day’s theme.” Did you try your hand at today's NYT Strands? (Unsplash )

A new episode of NYT Strands is available today, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. We'll provide you with a brief crash course if you need help solving today's Strands.

Today’s Strands hints

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme – Grrr!

If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — In a bad mood.

Are you still in the dark? Don’t worry, here are the first two letters of each word:

*SU

*IR

*VE

*CR

*GR

*PE

*TO

*CR (SPANGRAM)

Are you still struggling? The spangram will definitely give you a hint about the connection word.

NYT Strands Spangram hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal and vertical!

Today's Strands has eight words (including spangram)!

NYT Strands spangram answer

CROSSWORD is the spangram response for today, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

NYT Strands answers for March 18, 2025

*SURLY

*IRKED

*VEXED

*CRANKY

*GRUMPY

*PEEVED

*TOUCHY

What is NYT Strands?

Less than a year has passed since the addition of NYT Strands was added to Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword's assortment of fun word games. A range of "spangrams," or daily themes, are available for players to choose from in the Strands section of the New York Times.

How to play Strands?

While playing Strands, your objective is to locate hidden words that relate to the theme of the problem. Look for any words you can if you're at a loss. Strands will reveal one of the topic words each time you locate three words with four letters or more. The "spangram," shown in yellow most of the time, indicates the issue.