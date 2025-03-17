NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 17, 2025

NYT Strands is a brand-new game that was added to Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword's collection of entertaining word games less than a year ago. In the Strands section of the New York Times, players can select from a variety of "spangrams," or daily themes. Could you crack today's NYT Strands for 17, March 2025?(Unsplash )

The intriguing game has a new chapter that is accessible as of Monday , March 17, 2025. Should you require assistance in resolving today's Strands, we will offer you a quick crash course. The problem is indicated by the "spangram," which is often displayed in yellow.

Also read: NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 16, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme – Sound switching

If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — Garbled words

Are you still in the dark? Don’t worry, here are a few words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*DINE

*TRICK

*STICK

*HELP

*BEEN

*GRIN

Are you still struggling? The spangram will definitely give you a hint about the connection word.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 16, 2025

NYT Strands Spangram hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal and vertical!

Today's Strands has seven words (including spangram)!

NYT Strands spangram answer

SPOONERISMS is the spangram response for today, Monday, March 17, 2025.

NYT Strands answers for March 17, 2025

*CROW

*CHIPS

*WELLS

*BEDDING

*BLUSHING

*STRICKEN

*SPOONERISMS (SPANGRAM)