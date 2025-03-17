NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 17, 2025
Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 17, 2025.
NYT Strands is a brand-new game that was added to Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword's collection of entertaining word games less than a year ago. In the Strands section of the New York Times, players can select from a variety of "spangrams," or daily themes.
The intriguing game has a new chapter that is accessible as of Monday , March 17, 2025. Should you require assistance in resolving today's Strands, we will offer you a quick crash course. The problem is indicated by the "spangram," which is often displayed in yellow.
Today’s Strands hints
NYT Strands hint for today’s theme – Sound switching
If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — Garbled words
Are you still in the dark? Don’t worry, here are a few words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
*DINE
*TRICK
*STICK
*HELP
*BEEN
*GRIN
Are you still struggling? The spangram will definitely give you a hint about the connection word.
NYT Strands Spangram hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?
Today's spangram is horizontal and vertical!
Today's Strands has seven words (including spangram)!
NYT Strands spangram answer
SPOONERISMS is the spangram response for today, Monday, March 17, 2025.
NYT Strands answers for March 17, 2025
*CROW
*CHIPS
*WELLS
*BEDDING
*BLUSHING
*STRICKEN
*SPOONERISMS (SPANGRAM)