NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 16, 2025

Every day, the New York Times offers readers a variety of entertainment. The new word game Connections was developed by NYT associate puzzle editor Wynna Liu. This interesting daily challenge has captivated word game fans across the world and has been subject to some healthy tweet debate. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

The Connections’ simple and intuitive layout will indeed motivate users to practice their skills and enlarge their vocabulary, and it will also allow them to interact with a vibrant worldwide community. Right now, you can become a part of a growing player community in the Connections Adventure!

ALSO READ|

How to play Connections?

Even if all their words are related, there must be 16 words that have to be arranged in groups of four. Each word has its meaning in theories of literature, technology, geography, etc.

Be wary: Any of the words above have only one possible solution in each of the above sets, even though some of the words seem quite obvious to match. Paradigmatically, it also entails critical thinking of the offered data in studying cryptic patterns. The answer to every puzzle below will win you this difficult brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 16

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Flock

Green: T sits in end, but hushed

Blue: Related to crime thriller movies

Purple: Beginning with constellations

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 15, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: BUNCH

Green: ENDING WITH SILENT “T”

Blue: SERIAL KILLER MOVIES

Purple: STARTING WITH CONSTELLATIONS

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 16

BUNCH: CLUSTER, COLLECTION, CONSTELLATION, GROUP

ENDING WITH SILENT "T": BALLET, DEBUT, RAPPORT, TAROT

SERIAL KILLER MOVIES: MONSTER, PSYCHO, SEVEN, ZODIAC

STARTING WITH CONSTELLATIONS: DRACONIAN, HYDRANT, LEONARDO, LIBRARY