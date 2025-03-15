Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 15, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 09:20 AM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Times's ‘Connections’ for today - March 15, 2025.

There are several entertainment alternatives available to New York Times readers every day. Wynna Liu, the NYT's associate puzzle editor, devised the new word game, Connections. Word game fans everywhere have been captivated by this engaging daily challenge, which has generated a lot of discussion on social media.

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)
Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

If the interface is well-developed, Connections' simple and intuitive layout will encourage users to practise their skills and expand their vocabulary while enabling them to interact with a vibrant worldwide community. Start your Connections adventure right now to become a part of the growing player community!

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 14, 2025

How to play Connections?

The 16 words must be arranged in groups of four, even if they are all related. Each of these words has a relation to literature, geography, technology, and other topics.

Be cautious: Each of the above sets has only one correct solution, even if some of the words may appear to be quite simple to match. In addition to studying cryptic patterns, it necessitates a critical thinking examination of the provided data. Get the answer to every puzzle below to win this difficult brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 15

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Pointy

Green: Plucky devices

Blue: See you in court

Purple: Nursery rhyme words

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 14 March, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: SHARP PROTRUSION

Green: FEATURES OF STRINGED INSTRUMENTS

Blue: LITIGATION VERBS

Purple: IN "STAR LIGHT, STAR BRIGHT"

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 15

SHARP PROTRUSION: Barb, Bristle, Needle, Spine

FEATURES OF STRINGED INSTRUMENTS: Bridge, Neck, Peg, Spring

LITIGATION VERBS: Charge, Move, Serve, Sue

IN "STAR LIGHT, STAR BRIGHT": May, Might, tonight, Wish

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On