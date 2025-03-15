NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 15, 2025

There are several entertainment alternatives available to New York Times readers every day. Wynna Liu, the NYT's associate puzzle editor, devised the new word game, Connections. Word game fans everywhere have been captivated by this engaging daily challenge, which has generated a lot of discussion on social media. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

If the interface is well-developed, Connections' simple and intuitive layout will encourage users to practise their skills and expand their vocabulary while enabling them to interact with a vibrant worldwide community.

How to play Connections?

The 16 words must be arranged in groups of four, even if they are all related. Each of these words has a relation to literature, geography, technology, and other topics.

Be cautious: Each of the above sets has only one correct solution, even if some of the words may appear to be quite simple to match. In addition to studying cryptic patterns, it necessitates a critical thinking examination of the provided data. Get the answer to every puzzle below to win this difficult brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 15

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Pointy

Green: Plucky devices

Blue: See you in court

Purple: Nursery rhyme words

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: SHARP PROTRUSION

Green: FEATURES OF STRINGED INSTRUMENTS

Blue: LITIGATION VERBS

Purple: IN "STAR LIGHT, STAR BRIGHT"

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 15

SHARP PROTRUSION: Barb, Bristle, Needle, Spine

FEATURES OF STRINGED INSTRUMENTS: Bridge, Neck, Peg, Spring

LITIGATION VERBS: Charge, Move, Serve, Sue

IN "STAR LIGHT, STAR BRIGHT": May, Might, tonight, Wish