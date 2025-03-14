Menu Explore
NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 14, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 06:11 AM IST

Get hints and answer for New York Times's 'Connections' for today - March 14, 2025.

Readers of the New York Times may enjoy a variety of entertainment options every day. The NYT's newest word game, Connections, was created by Wynna Liu, their assistant puzzle editor. Word game enthusiasts all throughout the world have been enthralled with this captivating daily challenge, and it has created a lot of talk on social media.

Did you try your hands at today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )
Did you try your hands at today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

If the interface is sufficiently developed, Connections' straightforward and easy-to-use interface will allow users to connect with a very active global community while also encouraging them to exercise their abilities and broaden their vocabulary. Begin your Connections journey now and join the expanding player base!

Also read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 13, 2025

How to play Connections?

It is necessary to organise the 16 words in groups of four, even if they are all linked. These terms all have connections to geography, literature, technology, and other subjects.

Be careful: Even though some of the words may seem fairly easy to match, there is only one right answer for each of the provided sets. It requires a critical thinking analysis of the given data in addition to the study of cryptic patterns. Try to solve each puzzle below to win this challenging brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 14

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Impose as a penalty

Green: Checkout line impulse buys

Blue: Movies of various lengths

Purple: _____ Road

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Also read: NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 13, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: monetary demands or punishments.

Green: products sold near a point of sale.

Blue: different lengths of visual media.

Purple: words that can come before the term for a path or street.

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 14

Monetary demands or punishments: Assess, Charge, Fine, Levy

Products sold near a point of sale: Candy, Chapstick, Charging Cable, Magazine

Different lengths of visual media: Epic, Feature, Film Series, Short

Words that can come before the term for a path or street: Dirt, High, Rocky, Silk

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
