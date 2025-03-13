NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 13, 2025 – Hints & Clues

While playing your favourite word game from New York Times, you are looking for an easy way out. This is the right place to be. The best we’ll do to solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword for March 13, 2025. While the miniature is a quick alternative daily puzzle, it is not the NYT Crossword in miniature, although it dates back to the same classic game of the NYT Crossword. NYT mini crossword for today (Unsplash )

Below are a bunch of hints that won’t break it down to make today’s NYT Mini Crossword game an easier eater. Today, Mini Crossword hints, coincidentally enough, are about two different things. The answers are not easy enough.

The game is free to play on the New York Times website or on the NYT Games app. You need NYT Games subscription if you want to get access to all old puzzles from the archive. The Mini is just the latest in the series of free NYT games, including Wordle, Connections and Strands.

*Scroll down at your own discretion. Spoilers ahead!!

NYT Mini Crossword hints March 13

NYT Mini Across hints

1A: A mere hint

4A: A riddle wrapped in a crossword theme

6A: Sports shocker

7A: Indicator of vitality

8A: Petty squabbles

NYT Mini Down hints

1D: Energize

2D: Have a Cybertruck in their SKUs

3D: ‘This is ___’

4D: Spending time together romantically

5D: Like, FedEx, DHL

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer and clues

1A: A mere hint-ATAD.

4A: A riddle wrapped in a crossword theme-META.

6A: Sports shocker-UPSET.

7A: Indicator of vitality-PULSE.

8A: Petty squabbles-SPATS.

NYT Mini Down answer and clues

1D: Energize-AMPUP.

2D: Have a Cybertruck in their SKUs-TESLA.

3D: ‘This is ___’-ATEST.

4D: Spending time together romantically-DATES.

5D: Like, FedEx, DHL -UPS.