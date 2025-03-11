NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answers for March 11, 2025

Solving intricate puzzles and free games from the New York Times has turned into quite a daily habit for many. For this particular game, we usually tend to turn to the larger puzzle. However, the NYT's recent introduction of the Mini Crossword has equally attracted many word game enthusiasts. Can you crack today's NYT mini crossword? (Unsplash )

If you're seeking help to solve today's Mini (March 11, 2025), then we're here to guide you with the appropriate bunch of clues that will ultimately lead you to the desired solutions. Just in case, the clues don't work their magic as the much-needed aid in your hour of trouble, we also have today's NYT Mini answers listed at the bottom of the article.

Scroll down at your own discretion. You can play the NYT Mini for free on the New York Times website or the NYT Games app. However, accessing older puzzles requires an NYT Games subscription.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across hints

1A: Three-letter acronym for Adobe Acrobat document files

4A: Plural of what a soccer player scores

6A: The answer is literally there in the clue: “This thesaurus is awful. Not only is it awful, it's also _____!”

7A: Synonym for Southpaw

8A: The Catcher in the _____

NYT Mini Down hints

1D: A song title in common between Little Mix and Kanye West

2D: ______ Duck

3D: Instrument the Pied Piper of Hamelin played to lure the rats out

4D: “___ pal” (Friends trivia: Rachel insisted Joey called her this in his interview with Soap Opera Digest). Or Wonder Woman actress

5D: Adjective for fox

*Don't scroll down if you don't want to see the answers to today's crossword.

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

NYT Mini Across answers

1A PDF

4A GOALS

6A AWFUL

7A LEFTY

8A RYE

NYT Mini Down answers