NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answers for March 11, 2025

ByAshima Grover
Mar 11, 2025 03:35 PM IST

Get hints and answer for the New York Times's 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 11, 2025.

Solving intricate puzzles and free games from the New York Times has turned into quite a daily habit for many. For this particular game, we usually tend to turn to the larger puzzle. However, the NYT's recent introduction of the Mini Crossword has equally attracted many word game enthusiasts.

Can you crack today's NYT mini crossword? (Unsplash )
Can you crack today's NYT mini crossword? (Unsplash )

If you're seeking help to solve today's Mini (March 11, 2025), then we're here to guide you with the appropriate bunch of clues that will ultimately lead you to the desired solutions. Just in case, the clues don't work their magic as the much-needed aid in your hour of trouble, we also have today's NYT Mini answers listed at the bottom of the article.

Also read | NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 11, 2025

Scroll down at your own discretion. You can play the NYT Mini for free on the New York Times website or the NYT Games app. However, accessing older puzzles requires an NYT Games subscription.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across hints

  • 1A: Three-letter acronym for Adobe Acrobat document files
  • 4A: Plural of what a soccer player scores
  • 6A: The answer is literally there in the clue: “This thesaurus is awful. Not only is it awful, it's also _____!”
  • 7A: Synonym for Southpaw
  • 8A: The Catcher in the _____

NYT Mini Down hints

  • 1D: A song title in common between Little Mix and Kanye West
  • 2D: ______ Duck
  • 3D: Instrument the Pied Piper of Hamelin played to lure the rats out
  • 4D: “___ pal” (Friends trivia: Rachel insisted Joey called her this in his interview with Soap Opera Digest). Or Wonder Woman actress
  • 5D: Adjective for fox

Also read | Wordle 1361 hints and answers for March 11, 2025

*Don't scroll down if you don't want to see the answers to today's crossword.

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

NYT Mini Across answers

  • 1A PDF
  • 4A GOALS
  • 6A AWFUL
  • 7A LEFTY
  • 8A RYE

NYT Mini Down answers

  • 1D POWER
  • 2D DAFFY
  • 3D FLUTE
  • 4D GAL
  • 5D SLY

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
