David Schwimmer urges his Hollywood friends to speak out against antisemitism: ‘I really wish you would’

David Schwimmer has publicly criticised his Hollywood peers for remaining silent on antisemitism. He addressed the issue during his speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference in New York City earlier this week. The actor urged his fellow celebrities and “heroes” to take a stand and speak out against hate speech. David Schwimmer addressed the issue of antisemitism at a conference, urging Hollywood peers to speak out in his speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images/AFP)

Schwimmer openly criticises his Hollywood pals for silence over Antisemitism

In his speech, Schwimmer said, “Plenty of people I respect, even some of my heroes in entertainment, music and sports, have chosen to keep a low profile and sit this one out, including some whose careers have been made by leaning into their Jewish identity, and others who have won acclaim for playing Jews on screen,’ as reported by The Independent.

He continued, “Some of them are doing a lot behind the scenes, privately and in their own way, but so many have chosen not to say anything publicly at all.” Mentioning his fellow Hollywood friends directly in his speech, he said, “And if I can say something directly to them: I really wish you would.”

The 58-year-old actor continued, “I wish you would stand up. I wish you would speak out, because your voice would be so meaningful to your fans who love you, to your community members who need you, to folks who can use just a little solidarity right now.”

The Friends actor added, “No one’s asking you to solve the conflict of the Middle East. Just say that you stand with your Jewish friends, colleagues, and neighbours against hatred and what’s happening on our college campuses and in our schools and to Jewish-owned businesses is totally unacceptable.”

Schwimmer calls out Musk over Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets

Schwimmer’s speech follows his call last month for Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X over the rapper's “hate-filled, ignorant” antisemitic rant in February. The actor highlighted several of West's posts in a lengthy message shared with his eight million followers on Instagram, condemning the harmful rhetoric and urging action against it.

West previously posted a series of shocking posts where he wrote, “I’m a Nazi,” and “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy.” In response, the actor wrote, “This is so 2022. We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk.”

Schwimmer added, “His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” the actor said. “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.” He concluded with: “Silence is complicity.”