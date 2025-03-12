NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 12, 2025 – Hints & Clues

Looking for the easy way out while playing your favourite word game from the New York Times? You've come to the right place. We'll lend you hand in solving today's NYT Mini Crossword for March 12, 2025. Contrary to the leading newspaper's classic game of the NYT Crossword, its miniature version is a quick alternative daily puzzle. Can you crack today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash)

We've compiled a bunch of hints that will help you navigate your way through today's NYT Mini Crossword game. Coincidentally, today's Mini Crossword hints describe two different things as the “blue expanse.” However, the answers are not identical.

As always, the game is available for free on the New York Times website or the NYT Games app. If you want to access older puzzles from the archive, you must have the NYT Games subscription. The Mini is just another addition to the series of free NYT games, including Wordle, Connections and Strands.

*Scroll down at your own discretion. Spoilers ahead!!

NYT Mini Crossword hints March 12

NYT Mini Across hints

1A: Tiny droplets of water that form during night and are seen the next morning.

4A: Both a currency and a soccer tournament.

6A: Slap on the buttocks.

7A: Annoying, as in “like a pest.”

8A: ‘The Old Man and the ____’

NYT Mini Down hints

1D: Duplicates

2D: Remove or undo

3D: What's common between Gene Wilder / Johnny Depp / Timothee Chalamet

4D: Sports cable but without the ‘N’

5D: Where the clouds are, but also a broadcaster

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer and clues

1A: Drops on a putting green, say - DEW

4A: Change that a Spaniard or German might request? EUROS

6A: Beat handily, in slang – SPANK

7A: Annoying, as a younger sibling – PESKY

8A: Blue expanse – SEA

NYT Mini Down answer and clues

1D: Pulls a fast one on – DUPES

2D: Clear, as a blackboard – ERASE

3D: Speaker of the line “You know, no other factory in the world mixes its chocolate by waterfall” – WONKA

4D: Paranormal gift, for short – ESP

5D: Blue expanse – SKY