Wordle 1362 hints and answers for March 12, 2025

Wordle is an incredibly engaging game. Even in cases where you are unable to answer the puzzle, the activity remains engaging. Despite wins and losses, the thrill never goes away. Are you ready to tackle the difficult Wordle of today? Could you crack today's NYT Wordle?(Unsplash )

Today's Wordle problem might be difficult. For the answer and recommendations, keep reading.

Wordle today: Hints for March 12, 2025

There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer. The word is a noun; it starts with the letter M, and the word refers to the cashew's parent tree, the tropical, an evergreen Asian tree!

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 12, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1362 answer for March 12, 2025, is ‘MANGO’. If you were unable to solve it today, don't give up. I do not doubt that you will overcome this setback and solve the issue tomorrow.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game created by Brooklyn-based software developer Josh Wardle. Word fanatics liked the game right away. Thousands of participants are given a new word problem every day, which they must answer by using a number of concepts and the process of elimination. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

You have to guess a five-letter word in a 5x6 grid of blank boxes at the start of Wordle. Grey indicates the letter is not in the word, yellow indicates the letter is in the wrong location, and green indicates the letter is in the right place. The precision of the player is shown by these hues.