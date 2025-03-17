Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 17, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Times's ‘Connections’ for today - March 17, 2025.

New York Times readers can choose from a variety of game options every day. Among them is Connections, a new word game created by Wynna Liu, NYT's associate puzzle editor. This captivating daily challenge has sparked a lot of conversation on social media and captured the attention of word game enthusiasts worldwide.

Did you try your hand at today's NYT Connections ?(Unsplash )
Did you try your hand at today's NYT Connections ?(Unsplash )

Connections' straightforward and easy-to-use style will motivate users to exercise their abilities and broaden their vocabulary while allowing them to engage with a lively global community, provided the interface is well-developed. Now is the time to begin your Connections journey and join the expanding player base!

Also read: NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 17, 2025

How to play Connections?

Regardless of whether the 16 words are linked or not, they must be grouped in groups of four. Each of these terms has a connection to geography, literature, technology, and other subjects.

Though some of the words may seem rather easy to match, each of the aforementioned sets has only one right answer. It requires analysing the given data critically in addition to deciphering obscure patterns. Win this challenging brainteaser by solving each puzzle below!

Also read: NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 16, 2025

NYT Connections Hints for March 17

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Material

Green: Carefree words

Blue: Big wheels

Purple: Music artists

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: FILAMENT

Green: UNINHIBITEDNESS

Blue: KINDS OF TRUCKS

Purple: BANDS MINUS THE NUMBER FIVE

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 17

FILAMENT: FIBER, STRAND, STRING, THREAD

UNINHIBITEDNESS: ABANDON, FREEDOM, SPONTANEITY, UNRESTRAINT

KINDS OF TRUCKS: DUMP, GARBAGE, MONSTER, PICKUP

BANDS MINUS THE NUMBER FIVE: BEN FOLDS, JACKSON, MAROON, MC

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On