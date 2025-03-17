NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 17, 2025

New York Times readers can choose from a variety of game options every day. Among them is Connections, a new word game created by Wynna Liu, NYT's associate puzzle editor. This captivating daily challenge has sparked a lot of conversation on social media and captured the attention of word game enthusiasts worldwide. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Connections ?(Unsplash )

How to play Connections?

Regardless of whether the 16 words are linked or not, they must be grouped in groups of four. Each of these terms has a connection to geography, literature, technology, and other subjects.

Though some of the words may seem rather easy to match, each of the aforementioned sets has only one right answer. It requires analysing the given data critically in addition to deciphering obscure patterns. Win this challenging brainteaser by solving each puzzle below!

NYT Connections Hints for March 17

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Material

Green: Carefree words

Blue: Big wheels

Purple: Music artists

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: FILAMENT

Green: UNINHIBITEDNESS

Blue: KINDS OF TRUCKS

Purple: BANDS MINUS THE NUMBER FIVE

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 17

FILAMENT: FIBER, STRAND, STRING, THREAD

UNINHIBITEDNESS: ABANDON, FREEDOM, SPONTANEITY, UNRESTRAINT

KINDS OF TRUCKS: DUMP, GARBAGE, MONSTER, PICKUP

BANDS MINUS THE NUMBER FIVE: BEN FOLDS, JACKSON, MAROON, MC