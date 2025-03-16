Menu Explore
NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 16, 2025 – Hints & Clues

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 16, 2025 02:35 PM IST

Here are the hints and answers for the New York Times 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 16, 2025.

The NYT Mini offers mini versions of the well-known New York Times crossword puzzles. Despite often beinga 5x5 grid with 3 to 5 hints, the grid grows on Saturdays.

NYT mini crossword for today (Unsplash )
NYT mini crossword for today (Unsplash )

All readers can play the Mini crossword for free on the NYT Games app or the New York Times website. But if you’re a member of NYT Games, you can access the earlier Mini Puzzles.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

This brief, funny daily challenge is attempted by many participants in less than a minute. However, there are other days when the hints are subtler and need a bit more thought. I will usually end up giving away the answer if I can’t work out one or two of them.

Today’s NYT Strands puzzle will be fun if you’ve been to a business conference and perhaps taken home a bunch of freebies emblazoned with the name of your event or some particular company. Answers and hints can be found below.

*Scroll down at your own discretion. Spoilers ahead!!

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across hints

1A: The "J" in PB&J

6A: Nimble

7A: “Look at this guy coming through when it really matters!”

8A: Fluffy toy dog, informally

9A: Org. with a Known Traveler Number option-TSA

NYT Mini Down hints

1D: Rush hour annoyance

2D: Its national soccer team is nicknamed the Pharaohs

3D: Big cars with minibars, say

4D: Animal that fills both blanks in the kids' book “___ ___ Holiday Drama”

5D: Money in Japan

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer and clues

1A: The "J" in PB&J-JELLY

6A: Nimble-AGILE

7A: “Look at this guy coming through when it really matters!”-MYMAN

8A: Fluffy toy dog, informally-POM

9A: Org. with a Known Traveler Number option-

NYT Mini Down answer and clues

1D: Rush hour annoyance-JAM

2D: Its national soccer team is nicknamed the Pharaohs-EGYPT

3D: Big cars with minibars, say-LIMOS

4D: Animal that fills both blanks in the kids' book “___ ___ Holiday Drama”-LLAMA

5D: Money in Japan-YEN

