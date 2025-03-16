NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 16, 2025 – Hints & Clues
Here are the hints and answers for the New York Times 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 16, 2025.
The NYT Mini offers mini versions of the well-known New York Times crossword puzzles. Despite often beinga 5x5 grid with 3 to 5 hints, the grid grows on Saturdays.
All readers can play the Mini crossword for free on the NYT Games app or the New York Times website. But if you’re a member of NYT Games, you can access the earlier Mini Puzzles.
What is the NYT Mini Crossword?
This brief, funny daily challenge is attempted by many participants in less than a minute. However, there are other days when the hints are subtler and need a bit more thought. I will usually end up giving away the answer if I can’t work out one or two of them.
NYT Mini Crossword Clues
NYT Mini Across hints
1A: The "J" in PB&J
6A: Nimble
7A: “Look at this guy coming through when it really matters!”
8A: Fluffy toy dog, informally
9A: Org. with a Known Traveler Number option-TSA
NYT Mini Down hints
1D: Rush hour annoyance
2D: Its national soccer team is nicknamed the Pharaohs
3D: Big cars with minibars, say
4D: Animal that fills both blanks in the kids' book “___ ___ Holiday Drama”
5D: Money in Japan
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
NYT Mini Across answer and clues
1A: The "J" in PB&J-JELLY
6A: Nimble-AGILE
7A: “Look at this guy coming through when it really matters!”-MYMAN
8A: Fluffy toy dog, informally-POM
9A: Org. with a Known Traveler Number option-
NYT Mini Down answer and clues
1D: Rush hour annoyance-JAM
2D: Its national soccer team is nicknamed the Pharaohs-EGYPT
3D: Big cars with minibars, say-LIMOS
4D: Animal that fills both blanks in the kids' book “___ ___ Holiday Drama”-LLAMA
5D: Money in Japan-YEN