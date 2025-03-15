NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 15, 2025 – Hints & Clues
Here are the hints and answers for the New York Times 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 15, 2025.
The NYT Mini offers condensed versions of The New York Times' well-known crossword puzzles. The grid enlarges on Saturdays, even though it often takes the form of a 5x5 grid with hints pointing in three to five different ways.
The Mini crossword is available for free to readers via the NYT Games app or the New York Times website. However, in order to access the earlier Mini Puzzles, you must be a member of NYT Games.
Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 14 March, 2025
What is the NYT Mini Crossword?
Many participants attempt to complete this brief and humorous daily challenge in less than a minute. Other days, though, provide more difficult hints that call for a little more consideration. Sometimes I end up giving away the answer when I can't figure out one or two.
If you've ever attended a business conference and perhaps picked up a ton of freebies labelled with the event's or a particular company's name, today's NYT Strands puzzle will be entertaining. Continue reading for answers and hints.
*Scroll down at your own discretion. Spoilers ahead!!
NYT Mini Crossword Clues
NYT Mini Across hints
1A: Hamburger meat, typically
4A: Unit in photography ... or what a photograph might go in
6A: Pens a letter to
7A: Table manners?
8A: Famed short story writer behind “The Gift of the Magi”
9A: “Time is ___”
10A: Model in an anatomy classroom
NYT Mini Down hints
1D: Spears who sang "Womanizer" - BRITNEY
2D: Restaurant - EATERY
3D: Gritty material on a nail file - EMERY
4D: Admit the truth, with "up" - FESS
5D: Someone added on Facebook - FRIEND
6D: “Whoopee!” - WAHOO
7D: Gestation station - WOMB
ALSO READ| NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 13, 2025 – Hints & Clues
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
NYT Mini Across answer and clues
1A: Hamburger meat, typically - BEEF
4A: Unit in photography ... or what a photograph might go in - FRAME
6A: Pens a letter to - WRITES
7A: Table manners? - WAITER
8A: Famed short story writer behind "The Gift of the Magi" - OHENRY
9A: “Time is ___” - MONEY
10A: Model in an anatomy classroom - BODY
NYT Mini Down answer and clues
1D: Spears who sang "Womanizer" - BRITNEY
2D: Restaurant - EATERY
3D: Gritty material on a nail file - EMERY
4D: Admit the truth, with "up" - FESS
5D: Someone added on Facebook - FRIEND
6D: “Whoopee!” - WAHOO
7D: Gestation station - WOMB