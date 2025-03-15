NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 15, 2025 – Hints & Clues

The NYT Mini offers condensed versions of The New York Times' well-known crossword puzzles. The grid enlarges on Saturdays, even though it often takes the form of a 5x5 grid with hints pointing in three to five different ways. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Mini Crossword for 7, march (Unsplash )

The Mini crossword is available for free to readers via the NYT Games app or the New York Times website. However, in order to access the earlier Mini Puzzles, you must be a member of NYT Games.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

Many participants attempt to complete this brief and humorous daily challenge in less than a minute. Other days, though, provide more difficult hints that call for a little more consideration. Sometimes I end up giving away the answer when I can't figure out one or two.

*Scroll down at your own discretion. Spoilers ahead!!

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across hints

1A: Hamburger meat, typically

4A: Unit in photography ... or what a photograph might go in

6A: Pens a letter to

7A: Table manners?

8A: Famed short story writer behind “The Gift of the Magi”

9A: “Time is ___”

10A: Model in an anatomy classroom

NYT Mini Down hints

1D: Spears who sang "Womanizer"

2D: Restaurant

3D: Gritty material on a nail file

4D: Admit the truth, with "up"

5D: Someone added on Facebook

6D: "Whoopee!"

7D: Gestation station

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer and clues

1A: Hamburger meat, typically - BEEF

4A: Unit in photography ... or what a photograph might go in - FRAME

6A: Pens a letter to - WRITES

7A: Table manners? - WAITER

8A: Famed short story writer behind "The Gift of the Magi" - OHENRY

9A: “Time is ___” - MONEY

10A: Model in an anatomy classroom - BODY

NYT Mini Down answer and clues

1D: Spears who sang "Womanizer" - BRITNEY

2D: Restaurant - EATERY

3D: Gritty material on a nail file - EMERY

4D: Admit the truth, with "up" - FESS

5D: Someone added on Facebook - FRIEND

6D: “Whoopee!” - WAHOO

7D: Gestation station - WOMB