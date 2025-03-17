NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 17, 2025 – Hints & Clues

Mini versions of the popular New York Times crossword puzzles are available through the NYT Mini. Even though it's usually a 5x5 grid with three to five suggestions, the grid expands on Saturdays. Could you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )

The Mini crossword is free to play on the New York Times website or the NYT Games app. However, you have access to the previous Mini Puzzles if you are a NYT Games subscriber.

Also read: NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 17, 2025

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

Many people undertake this short, humorous daily challenge in less than a minute. On other days, though, the clues are more subtly conveyed and require a little more consideration. If I can't figure out one or two of them, I'll typically end up giving away the solution.

The NYT Mini Crossword for today can be challenging. Clues that are connected to other clues, such as today's 5-Across and 2-Down, bother me. Thankfully, it's a fairly typical response. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 17, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across

*1A clue: Signature health legislation of the Obama era, for short

*4A clue: Pitt of "Moneyball"

*5A clue: With 2-Down, U.S. national park that's larger than the entirety of Rhode Island

*6A clue: Saharan country whose capital is Tripoli

*7A clue: Figure of speech

*8A clue: Baked ___ (barbecue side dish)

DOWN

*1D clue: Oil-rich peninsula

*2D clue: See 5-Across

*3D clue: It comes after Wednesday

*4D clue: People traditionally stand for her entrance

*5D clue: Insincere

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across

*ACA

*BRAD

*GRAND

*LIBYA

*IDIOM

*BEANS

DOWN

*ARABIA

*CANYON

*ADDAMS

*BRIDE

*GLIB