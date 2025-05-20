For word game lovers, a brand new day starts with a fresh new Wordle. The widely-played word game has one question for its players each day - can you guess the right five-letter word within six guesses? To solve today’s puzzle, let us start the journey that gets more intriguing with each day. Wordle 1431 hints and answer for May 20, 2025(Unsplash )

You may or may not be able to find today’s answer, but that’s okay. Here’s our promise: the journey into trying to solve the puzzle will be memorable. After all, despite victories and failures, every voyage is one to remember for its experiences. So are you ready?

Wordle today: Hints for May 20, 2025

Here’s a subtle hint for the answer today – produced. The word refers to something which is carried, or transported. There are no recurring letters in today’s word. The word begins with the letter B.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimize the page and give it a try. But if you wish to get to the answer directly, here it is!

Wordle today: Answer for May 20, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word and here it is – the Wordle 1431 answer for May 20, 2025, is ‘BORNE’.

It’s okay if you failed to solve today's Wordle, do not be disheartened. Tomorrow is a new day, and you will certainly bounce back.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. The game quickly became the favourite among word lovers. Thousands of players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle each day, which has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colours indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.