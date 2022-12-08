This online game is what people worldwide searched for most on Google in 2022

Google recently released its annual ‘Year in Search 2022’ list. The list is a recap of what people searched for the most on Google throughout the year. And to everyone's surprise, Wordle - an online word game- became the most-searched term on Google in 2022. Whether you admit it or not, you've either searched for the game on Google or looked up its answer at least once, if not twice.

According to the list, the online word game, Wordle, became an instant hit globally and was the most searched term during February this year. The game was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer, for his partner Palak Shah after the duo got hooked on word games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the game was released in late 2020, it steadily went viral worldwide after people started sharing square arrangements with yellow, green and grey colours, along with text on social media platforms to showcase how they did on the daily puzzle without spoilers. It was later acquired by the New York Times at an undisclosed price.

The viral online word game can be played only once a day. A player gets six chances to guess the letters that make up the word of the day correctly. The colour of the boxes changes after each guess to indicate how close a person is to the word. If the box turns green, it signifies that the letter is correctly placed. If yellow, it indicates that the right letter is wrongly placed. And lastly, if it turns grey, then that letter is not part of the word.

With Wordle topping the “top 5” list, “India vs England” was the second most searched term on Google as cricket matches happened between the two nations. “Ukraine” became the third most searched term on Google after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the second-largest European country, causing loss of life, destruction of cities, and displacement of people. People searched for the UK's longest-serving monarch, “Queen Elizabeth”, globally after she died at Balmoral aged 96. The fifth on the list is “Ind vs SA”, and the term saw a spike during October this year.

Did you search for any of these terms on Google this year? Have you played Wordle online, shared it with your friends or looked up its answers on the search engine? (Also Read: These Indian songs made it to Google's worldwide 'top songs' 2022 list. Can you guess them?)

