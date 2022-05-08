Work from home hack to make your cat think it can distract you, is a must-watch

If you are familiar with cat videos or have a cat or kitten of your own at home, then you probably have a fair idea about how much attention they need in order to survive. And especially with the work-from-home scenario, because of the pandemic or otherwise, a lot of people have been staying at home with their cute cats and kittens.

Similar is the case in this one Instagram video that shows how a cat tries its best to accompany or maybe distract its human, as they try to work. There is a good chance that this video will make you smile at how cute and innocent this cat is and appreciate how much of a genius its human is. It opens to show how the cat is sleeping on the keyboard that is kept in front of the computer monitor that the human is working on.

The video then continues in order to show how the human has a spare keyboard just for this cat to lie down on so that its things that it is distracting its human. The human, however, continues to work on another keyboard that is kept right below it. The video was shared on Instagram on the page dedicated to a calico cat named Minuet.

Watch the cute cat video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 27 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at the catto and ‘wow’ at the human. It has also received more than 54,000 likes on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “That’s a great idea, I need to do that.” “She is so proud of herself too! Adorable!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Pretty good thinking I gotta say!” This comment was accompanied with the emoji of a laughing face.

What are your thoughts on this kitty video that is equal parts funny and cute?

