‘Working twice as hard’: Man shares story of college student working at petrol pump to fund studies

A routine stop at a petrol pump turned into a moment of reflection for one man after he met a college student balancing her studies with a part-time job. Her determination to fund her own education left him deeply moved and prompted him to share the encounter on social media.

A student's part-time job at a petrol pump inspired many. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on X by user Vineeth K. In the caption, he wrote, "Dude... this is what inspiration looks like. You don't have to search for it. It's literally everywhere."

He went on to explain that he had stopped at a Shell petrol pump around 9 pm after spending 45 minutes covering just 4 km in heavy traffic. While the young woman filling petrol spoke to him in Hindi, he became curious about where she was from. She told him she belonged to Raigad and had moved there to study.

The conversation soon revealed the reason she was working at the petrol pump.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Vineeth, the student attends college during the day and works at the petrol pump until around 10 pm. On weekends, she takes up double shifts, working both mornings and evenings, to help pay her college fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Vineeth, the student attends college during the day and works at the petrol pump until around 10 pm. On weekends, she takes up double shifts, working both mornings and evenings, to help pay her college fees. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the encounter, he wrote, "I was honestly shocked. But more than anything, I was inspired. Sometimes, you complain about traffic, prices, work or a bad day, and then you meet someone who is quietly working twice as hard just to build a better life."

He added that he also asked if she needed any help with her education because "sometimes, inspiration doesn't just make you feel something. It makes you want to do something."

Take a look at the X post below:

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How did social media react?

One person wrote, "Sometimes I feel a deep sense of regret when I read stories like this. My parents invested their hard earned money in my education, yet I still feel I haven't made them proud or even myself. But maybe this feeling is a reminder that I still have time to become the person they believed I could be."

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Another commented, "We really need to normalise student jobs. Hopefully, we will have on campus student jobs too in the coming years."

Sharing a similar experience, one user wrote, "We have a petrol pump. A boy comes every year to work for two months during his college holidays to help pay for his education. This year, he even brought a friend along. They are our most sincere workers."

Another user asked, "Beautiful story, Vineeth bhai. You didn't say whether she needed help or not. I'd be happy to contribute if she does."

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Wishing the student success, one commenter wrote, "Best wishes to her. I hope she achieves everything she is dreaming of after completing her degree."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)