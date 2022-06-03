World Bicycle Day 2022: Narendra Modi posts pic of Gandhiji for inspiration for a better lifestyle
World Bicycle Day 2022: This day is celebrated each year on June 3 to create awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of cycling. Twitter is abuzz with various posts on this day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too posted a share a little over an hour ago. In the tweet, he posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi and also wrote how it can be an inspiration for people for a better lifestyle through cycling.
“Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle,” PM Modi tweeted alongside the image. The image shows Gandhiji riding a bicycle.
Take a look at the post:
Since being tweeted, the share has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also been re-tweeted over 2,500 times.
“The idea behind World Bicycle Day is to recognize the versatility and uniqueness of the bicycle, as well as its reliability and sustainability as a mode of transportation,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happy world cycle day,” commented another. “Happy cycling day,” posted a third.
The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day back in 2018. On this day, several cycling rallies, seminars, and competitions are organised.
What are your thoughts on the post?
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics