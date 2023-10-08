World Cup 2023: Fans celebrate after India wins inaugural match against Australia

India kicked off their World Cup 2023 campaign by defeating Australia by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. Despite a shaky start that saw India lose three wickets within the first two overs, the stellar partnership of 165 runs between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul proved to be a game-changer. On the bowling front, Jadeja scalped three wickets while conceding just 28 runs, while Bumrah and Yadav took two wickets each, giving 35 and 42 runs respectively.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul running between the wickets to score during ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai, India. (AP)

Read live updates on Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 match here.

As India won their inaugural World Cup 2023 match, cricket fans are ecstatic and are taking to social media to celebrate the win of the Men in Blue over Australia.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

India will play the next World Cup match on October 11, where it will take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Following this, the Men in Blue will play the much-awaited match against Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

