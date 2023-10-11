Virat Kohli’s embrace with Naveen-ul-Haq wins hearts of fans

India secured its second win in a row in the ongoing World Cup with a stellar performance against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue won by 8 wickets, with incredible performance from Rohit Sharma who broke back-to-back records. Also, there were several moments in the game that left people smiling. An interaction between India’s Virat Kohli and Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq made it to the list too. During the match, they shared a brief embrace which has now won people over.

Virat Kohli with Naveen-ul-Haq in the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan. (Instagram/@icc)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL had a heated argument with Naveen-ul-Haq, a member of Lucknow Super Giants, in the IPL 2023 tournament that took place a few months ago. In fact, this incident later led to a fight between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Fans were anticipating a similar moment between the players in today’s World Cup match where India and Afghanistan faced each other at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. To their surprise, the cricketers ended up sharing a heartwarming moment.

ICC took to Instagram to share the video of the players. They also tagged Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq in their post. The short video shows the duo embracing each other while sporting huge smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the video of Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared less than an hour ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 1.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. People were in all praise of both the players as they took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Take a look at how people reacted to this video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Great moment in this World Cup,” posted an Instagram user. “That's why Cricket is called the gentleman's game!” added another. “Sportsmanship, so much to learn from this champ Kohli,” joined a third. “Wow, this is called sportsmanship. Love you both,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video with heart or clapping emoticons. What are your thoughts on this video?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!