News / Trending / KL Rahul’s reaction to Rohit Sharma’s boundary goes viral

KL Rahul’s reaction to Rohit Sharma’s boundary goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 11, 2023 08:04 PM IST

People took to X to share videos and images of the moment KL Rahul reacted to Rohit Sharma’s boundary.

Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in international cricket in the ongoing World Cup match against Afghanistan. Expectedly, fans rushed to X to share varied reactions to this feat. A few, however, shared pictures of KL Rahul. Wondering why? To show his reaction to one of the boundaries by the Indian team captain.

The image shows KL Rahul's reaction to Rohit Sharma's boundary. (Screengrab)
The image shows KL Rahul's reaction to Rohit Sharma's boundary. (Screengrab)

Videos and images showing KL Rahul’s jaw-dropping reaction to Rohit Sharma’s shot flooded X. Here is a tweet by an X user capturing the moment. “KL Rahul reaction when Rohit played that incredible shot,” the user wrote while posting a video.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan: Cricket World Cup 2023

Take a look at this video that shows KL Rahul's reaction to Rohit Sharma's boundary:

Here's what another individual posted:

Here's how other X users reacted:

“KL Rahul's reaction to Rohit Sharma's shot. Just HITMAN mode things,” wrote an X user while sharing a screenshot capturing KL Rahul’s reaction. “KL Rahul's reaction when Rohit played that incredible shot. Hitman madness in Delhi,” added another. “The reaction from KL Rahul says it all,” shared a third. “The exact emotion and expression of a billion people when #Hitman hit that six,” added a fourth.

India in World Cup:

Team India is playing its second match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India secured a win over Australia in their first match that took place on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India is presently facing Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out