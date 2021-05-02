Home / Trending / World Laughter Day 2021: Mumbai Police’s post depicting real life events will make you chuckle
World Laughter Day 2021: Mumbai Police’s post depicting real life events will make you chuckle

Mumbai Police’s World Laughter Day 2021 post has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 10:45 AM IST
On World Laughter Day 2021, Mumbai Police shared this image along with a few others.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

World Laughter Day is celebrated each year on the first Sunday of the month of May. This day comes as a reminder to take a break and ease the load with chuckles. Many have now taken to social media to share different posts on this day, including Mumbai Police. They shared a post documenting the real life excuses or events they have heard from those trying to break the ongoing restrictions and lockdown norms in the city.

“Disclaimer: All the characters and events depicted are real. Any resemblance to a person living or dead is purely intentional,” they wittily wrote. Along with that they also shared a few images. The post is complete with different hashtags #ExcuseNotOKPlease, #HeardOnDuty, #CasualForReal, #TakingOnCorona and #WorldLaughterDay.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the share has already gathered nearly 6,600 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“The description below the post is even more hilarious,” wrote an Instagram user while talking about the post caption Mumbai Police shared. “This is epic,” expressed another. A few also posted laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s World Laughter Day 2021 post?

