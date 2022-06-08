World Ocean Day 2022: Twitter filled with photos, videos and wishes on this day

World Ocean Day 2022: Every year on June 8, it is observed to make people more aware of the ocean and its resources in order to promote ocean and environmental conservation worldwide. The goal of the day, according to the United Nations, is to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on the oceans and to form a united front for ocean life. The theme for World Ocean Day 2022 is ‘Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official website of the United Nations, they will host the first hybrid celebration of the annual event on 8 June 2022, hosted in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York to be broadcasted live. And on this occasion, Twitter couldn't be far behind when it comes to commemorating the day.

Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to the social media platform in order to share the sand art that he created to commemorate World Ocean Day 2022. He has over seven lakh followers on his handle and while sharing this photo he wrote, “My sand art with message #SaveOurOcean at Puri beach in India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Founder of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) & KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences), Achyuta Samanta shared a video on this occasion. He stressed on the importance of unity in the caption that he shared along with the video. He wrote, “One Ocean, One Climate, One Future - TOGETHER.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) also shared an interesting fact to mark World Ocean Day 2022. “A common misconception is that corals are plants or rocks but, in fact, they are animals. There are hard and soft varieties of coral which live together in large groups called colonies,” they wrote.

Here's what the Kenya Wildlife Service posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Deodhar shared a photo and posted. “World Ocean Day is a day to celebrate our oceans and promise to ourselves to keep them clean so that they can stay healthy and keep showering their love on us, Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones on World Ocean Day.”

Here's the image posted by Sunil Deodhar on World Ocean Day 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finally, here’s what the United Nations Environment Programme posted on the occasion of World Ocean Day 2022:

What are you doing to protect the oceans this World Ocean Day?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON