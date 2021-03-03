Home / Trending / World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi lauds rise in big cat population
World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi lauds rise in big cat population

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi highlighted that India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:14 AM IST
"On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.(Twitter/@narendramodi)

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the protection of forests and safe habitats for animals and also extended gratitude to those working towards wildlife protection.

Taking to Twitter, he highlighted that India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals.

"On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Narendra Modi government is working on the reintroduction of Cheetah, which went extinct in 1952.

"India has thriving wildlife and biodiversity. 70 per cent of Global Tiger population. 70 per cent of Asiatic Lions. 60 per cent of Leopard population. The Narendra Modi govt is working on reintroduction of Cheetah, which went extinct in 1952....this Big Cat will be a reality soon. #WorldWildlifeDay," he said. (ANI)

