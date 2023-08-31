World’s fastest writer? Comedian’s claim leaves people in stitches

Comedian Josh Alfred posted a video on his Instagram account and claimed that he is the ‘fastest writer in the world’. To prove this, he brought along his friend, who he introduced as the ‘fastest talker in the world’. The duo then goes on to demonstrate their unique abilities, and it has left many laughing uncontrollably.

Comedian Josh Alfred writing while his friend is telling him a story. (YouTube/Josh2Funny Ent.)

“The fastest writer in the world ft. fastest talker,” reads the caption of the video shared on an Instagram page called ‘JostleWithDhiraj’. Comedian Josh Alfred, who uses the handle @josh2funny on Instagram, originally shared this video.

The video opens to show the comedian performing a skit where he acts as a participant in a reality show audition with two of his friends acting as judges and another as a participant. Once he gets on the stage, he boasts that he can write a page in only three seconds, claiming to be the fastest writer in the world. As the video goes on, he invites his friend, who he claims is the fastest talker in the world, to join him on stage. One of the judges challenges Alfred to prove his skill, leading to a comical exchange where the friend talks while the comedian writes.

Watch the video to know what happens next:

The video was reposted on August 11 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 17.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Josh Aldred’s skit:

An individual remarked, “He finished writing before his friend even finished speaking. If that’s not fast idk what is.”

“He is the fastest writer, fastest reader, magician and more,” wrote another with a laughing emoticon.

A third added, “The judge is not the fastest listener in the world.”

“Only the fastest reader and fastest listener can understand them,” declared a fourth.

A fifth posted, “The fact that he got somebody to help him with this,” with a laughing emoticon.

“The confidence in the face after finishing it,” shared a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

