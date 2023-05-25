World’s largest t-shirt made using recycled materials is as big as a rugby pitch. Watch

Guinness World Records’ social media platforms are filled with interesting posts that document different kinds of records. In their latest share on Twitter, the organisation posted about the world’s largest t-shirt created by a group in Romania. They also shared a video that shows the t-shirt covering a huge ground.

The image shows the world's largest t-shirt. (Twitter/@GWR)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is even more fascinating is that the t-shirt, which is as big as a rugby pitch, is created entirely using recycled materials, reports a blog by GWR. The piece is made from over 500,000 recycled plastic bottles. The group attempted the feat in a bid to raise awareness about recycling.

“The largest t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 feet) long and 73.48 m (241.08 feet) wide, achieved by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania and Federatia Romana. After the record attempt, the t-shirt was broken down into 10,000 individual items of clothing for underprivileged children,” Guinness World Records (GWR) wrote as they posted the video.

Take a look at the clip that will make your jaw drop:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on May 24. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 26,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has gathered nearly 200 likes. What are your thoughts on this incredible record?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}