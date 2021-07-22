‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VJ and Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury shared the video of her eating ‘world’s most expensive’ ice cream on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The image shows 'world's most expensive' ice cream called Black Diamond.(Instagram/@scoopicafe)

If you have been using the Internet for the past few days, chances are you’ve seen the viral images or videos of dishes that are prepared using luxury ingredients and are among the most expensive edible items available across the world. This video shared by VJ and Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury on Instagram shows one such dish. It is ‘world’s most expensive’ ice cream garnished with edible gold and the dish costs 60,000. There is a possibility that the video will leave you stunned.

The video shows Treasury on a trip to Dubai exploring an eatery called Scoopi Cafe. The ice cream is a creation of the place and is called Black Diamond. Besides edible gold garnishing, the cold dessert is made using fresh vanilla beans, saffron and black truffles.

The video, since being shared two days ago, has gathered more than 2. lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to post all sorts of comments.

“Wow girl you are all about feeling everything in life. Your videos are short but display your experiences. I love it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Every bite worth 1000 buck...damn. He he he,” joked another. “Does the spoon and bowl also come along with the ice cream? I mean can you take home that as well,” asked a third. To which, Treasury replied, “Yes, actually it does.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

