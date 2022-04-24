World’s oldest living gorilla celebrates her 65th birthday at the Berlin Zoo

The Guinness World Records is known for sharing interesting and intriguing posts about world records that seem fascinating on their official Instagram page. Like this video posted by the Guinness World Records about the world’s oldest living gorilla in captivity. The oldest living gorilla is named Fatou and she celebrated her 65th birthday this week at the Berlin Zoo.

To celebrate the day, the gorilla was given a cake and she relished it which is really adorable to watch. The video was posted by the Guinness World Records on their Instagram page a day ago and it has got more than 2.84 lakh views so far.

“Oldest living gorilla in captivity - Fatou celebrated her 65th birthday this week!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Happiest of Birthdays dear one! And many more!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Harry Birthday Fatou! Health and long life,” posted another. A third individual posted, “The fact that she is this old shows she is clearly being well taken care of and looked after.”

The Berlin Zoo had posted about the gorilla’s birthday on their Instagram page on April 13. “Happy Birthday, dear Fatou! Our Gorilla lady is celebrating her 65th birthday today, making her the oldest Gorilla in the world. The traditional birthday cake could not be missing this year either. The birthday meal is always something very special for Fatou,” it had written in the caption in English.

See the post below:

What are your thoughts about the world’s oldest gorilla?