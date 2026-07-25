'Worst experience': Dehradun woman alleges Rapido driver left her midway, company responds

A woman from Dehradun has documented an unsettling experience during a Rapido cab ride after she alleged that the driver left her midway through the journey. The video, posted on Instagram, shows her confronting the driver on the roadside.

Why did the Rapido driver leave the woman?

The Dehradun woman speaks to the Rapido driver in the viral clip. (Instagram/@jnvchoudhary)

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The post was shared by Instagram user Janvi Choudhary, who captioned it, "@rapidoapp literally the worst experience I've ever had!"

The video opens with Janvi standing outside a Rapido cab in Dehradun while speaking to the driver. A text overlay on the clip reads, "This guy from Rapido cab dropped me off in the middle of the street while it was raining."

According to Janvi, the driver insisted on taking a road behind the hills that did not appear on the Rapido app. She refused to take the off map route, following which an argument broke out.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, she says, "Itni baarish ho rahi hai aur yeh aadmi mujhe beech sadak mein chodke chala gaya. Kehta main toh doosre waale raaste se leke jaaunga jo pahaad ke peeche waala raasta hai, jo ki manually Rapido mein dikh bhi nahi raha hai. And it's so frustrating ki woh raat ke 8:30 mujhe chhodke nikal gaya." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, she says, "Itni baarish ho rahi hai aur yeh aadmi mujhe beech sadak mein chodke chala gaya. Kehta main toh doosre waale raaste se leke jaaunga jo pahaad ke peeche waala raasta hai, jo ki manually Rapido mein dikh bhi nahi raha hai. And it's so frustrating ki woh raat ke 8:30 mujhe chhodke nikal gaya." {{/usCountry}}

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She also says in the video that the driver was abusing her. Although she was accompanied by a male during the ride, she claimed the driver still left them on the roadside. Janvi further urged Rapido to improve its services, alleging that she frequently faces issues with drivers. She added that she eventually reached home at around 10 pm.

Watch the full video below:

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How did Rapido and the internet react?

Responding in the comments, Rapido wrote, "This is completely unacceptable, and the safety and dignity of our customers are our highest priorities. Janvi, we want to investigate this as a priority. Please send us your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM so we can review the incident immediately and take appropriate action."

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Several users said they had faced similar situations.

One person commented, "@rapidoapp is getting pathetic day by day. I spend ₹25k in a month only on Rapido, yet nothing changes."

Another wrote, "Don't use Rapido. It's not safe for women, saying this from my personal experience."

"Babe, stay safe. Be careful," read another comment.

One user said, "This must be taken care of by @rapidoapp immediately."

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Another added, "Trueee! I have faced this issue multiple times. Still no action was taken."

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One comment simply read, "Sahi kiya."

Another user wrote, "I've also gone through this many times. The difference between you and me is that you posted about it. Especially bikers who drive recklessly. Extra fares, reckless driving, abusive language, usage of alcohol. It's too much."

An individual also commented, "Even I have faced the same thing. Idk who these people are."