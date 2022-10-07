Would you eat this cake that looks like a pile of dishwashing sponges?

Do you remember the trend “Everything is cake” that took over social media a few years ago? Turns out, netizens are not over it yet or at least that is what this video of a cake that looks like a pile of dishwashing sponges suggests. The video of the hyper realistic cake has left people stunned and may have the same effect on you too.

Instagram user who goes by makanterusss posted the video on his Instagram page. In the caption he explained that the cake left him amazed and it also tasted delicious. Furthermore, he tagged the official Instagram page of Asteria Cake, the bakery that created the realistic cake.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments. While some expressed their astonishment at the creation, many wrote how they won’t feel comfortable eating the cake.

“I wouldn't eat this cake,” posted an Instagram user. “Immediately no,” shared another. “No way. That doesn't look good to eat,” expressed a third. “I like it,” shared a fourth. “Big nope,” wrote a fifth.