Would you pay 193 for Maggi? This woman did, and her tweet is viral

Many people have often complained about the high food costs at various restaurants. Some might argue that it’s because of the quality that they offer, but others might differ from it. Now, once again, another tweet that has caught the attention of many shows the high food prices at an airport. Woman paid ₹ 193 for Maggi, her tweet about it is viral.

It all started when Sejal Sud shared a picture of a bill showing that a plate of Maggi cost her ₹193 at the airport. She took to the microblogging platform and posted a tweet about it. She wrote, “I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport. And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price.”

Take a look at the bill here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one million times. Many have also liked the post. Several also left comments on it, expressing their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual commented, “It’s selling at 250 in Indigo flights as well … AAI needs to put a cap on the rates for consumers to survive their pockets & hunger as well. A second added, “I guess this maggie is made on aviation fuel!!!!! Just maybe!!!” “Ma’am, Maggi cost ₹50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells Maggi needs to pay a huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent, and also some part of the revenue to the airport. And on top of that they pay the staff who make Maggi and get some profit for their investment. A similar thing happens in 5-star hotels. So next time you go to the airport, take a tiffin box from home if the company doesn’t pay for your TA/DA,” wrote a third. A fourth said, “Different places have different costs. It seems that you have travelled for the first time by flight or bought Maggi for the first time, that’s why you are posting this. Costs at the airport are generally high due to the additional costs involved. Like Rent, Setup, providing salary to the staff, and then managing profits. That’s why the cost is on the higher side. Similar cost you can find in movie theatres. You can take better take tiffin. I also take some time.” What are your thoughts on this?

