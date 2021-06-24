Home / Trending / WTC final: Indian fan’s rapid change in reaction after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal goes viral
The image of the Indian fan shared by ICC on Instagram.(Instagram/@icc)
The image of the Indian fan shared by ICC on Instagram.(Instagram/@icc)
WTC final: Indian fan’s rapid change in reaction after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal goes viral

“Just watch this one till the end,” ICC wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:54 PM IST

A video shared by ICC from Day 6 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has gone viral. The video shows a fan’s swift change of reaction after the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane.

“Just watch this one till the end,” ICC wrote while sharing the video. The video shows the man cheering as he looked into the camera. However, within seconds his reaction changes. The post also comprises two images showcasing the two emotional states of the fan.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some 19 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 7.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were some who wrote how the images would serve as the perfect template for memes.

“Next meme material is here,” joked an Instagram user. “Impressive,” shared another. “I can relate,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by ICC?

