WTC final: Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's viral 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story

WTC final: Ritika Sajdeh shared a collage of Rohit Sharma along with a witty text in her Instagram story.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
WTC final: Ritika Sajdeh reacted to this picture of Rohit Sharma(Screenshot)

A picture of Rohit Sharma from Day 2 of ICC World Test Championship final (WTC) is going viral online. Many are now taking to different social media platforms to share the picture with witty captions. In the picture, the cricketer is seen taking a closer look at an ongoing match with binoculars while sitting in the pavilion.

Rohit Sharma was watching India’s captain Viral Kohli bat along with Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The picture of the player soon prompted people to share all sorts of reactions, including one from his wife Ritika Sajdeh. She reacted to the picture with a sweet and funny Instagram story.

“Trying to watch the game or spy on us,” she wrote while sharing a collage. She also tagged Rohit Sharma in her Insta story.

Take a look at what she shared:

Ritika Sajdeh's reaction to Rohit Sharma's viral binoculars pic. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

A few people also took to Twitter to share hilarious memes using the picture. Just like his individual who shared this rib-tickling meme:

Check out some more:

What are your thoughts on the Instagram story shared by Ritika Sajdeh about Rohit Sharma’s viral "binoculars" pic?

ritika sajdeh rohit sharma instagram

trending

TRENDING NEWS

