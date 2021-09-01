Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / WWII veteran meets woman who sent him a letter when she was nine-year-old. Watch
trending

WWII veteran meets woman who sent him a letter when she was nine-year-old. Watch

The clip opens to show the WWII veteran Frank Grasberger.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The image shows the WWII veteran sitting with his wife.(Twitter/@travisakers)

A video of a WWII veteran meeting a woman who sent him a letter when she was nine-year-old has left people emotional. There is a chance that the reunion clip will also have the same effect on you.

The video is shared on Twitter by military officer Travis Akers. “12 years ago, Frank Grasberger, a WWII veteran, received a letter from a 9 year old girl thanking him for his military service. An employee from Frank’s assisted living home found her and they met all these years later,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the WWII veteran Frank Grasberger sitting with his wife. Within moments, a woman dressed in US military uniform, walks in and greets them. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the sweet video.

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is so beautiful. The fact that both kept each other’s letters shows how meaningful kind words are,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is being human beings. This is what we do when we look up to someone that is protecting us; caring about us; not thinking about what we look like; how we love; what our beliefs are but... I signed up to protect and serve all Americans. This made my heart sing,” shared another.

“I can’t stop watching. Anytime I watch, I cry,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Storm the dog interrupts live weather forecast. Hilarious video goes viral

Astronaut aboard ISS celebrates birthday with cake and ice cream. Watch

‘192021’: Tweeple react with various posts to today’s special date

Video of spider weaving a web is oddly satisfying to watch
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP