Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Just looking like a wow’ video will live in your head rent free

Musician Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for creating music from viral trends, shared his latest creation on Instagram. He transformed the viral phrase ‘Just looking like a wow’ into a catchy tune and people can’t get enough of it. The line is from a video where a woman is seen talking about salwar suits.

The image is taken from Yashraj Mukhate's 'Just looking like wow' video. (Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)

“What a wow!” the artist wrote. He also tagged a page of a women's clothing store. The video opens to show Mukhate in his studio singing a few lines accompanied by different musical instruments. Within a few moments, the scene changes and the video shows a snippet from another clip where a woman is heard saying ‘Just looking like a wow’ while talking about a salwar suit set she is wearing.

About ‘Just looking like a wow’ video:

A video showing two women enthusiastically promoting clothes has gone viral. While explaining their products, one woman says that she is wearing a “Mouse colour” top and another describes yellow as “Laddo peela.” Their colourful terminologies left people amused. However, what instantly captured people’s attention was one of them expressing her opinion about a salwar set by saying “Just looking like a wow”. That very phrase got a musical twist in Yashraj Mukhate’s video.

Take a look at this catchy tune by Yashraj Mukhate:

The video was posted about two hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 37,000 likes. The post has collected tons of comments.

How did Instagram users react to Yashraj Mukhate’s video?

“I can see the depth in the song because of the way you close your eyes to sing,” joked an Instagram user. “Wow, melody,” added another. “Oh God, it is playing in my head now,” joined a third. “Was wondering when this would drop,” wrote a fourth.

