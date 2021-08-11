Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

“May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travelers and sufferers,” reads the caption shared by Yashraj Mukhate.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The recording starts with a fun mashup with a clip by Baji bombastic, a fun character created by Sheherzade Noor Peerzada.(Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)

Are you a travel bug? Does the fresh sea breeze or the crisp mountain air make you feel ecstatic? Then the ongoing pandemic situation must be getting on your nerves. Now, Yashraj Mukhate of the Pawri fame is back with a hilarious new video and if you love travelling then it will touch your heart.

The recording starts with a fun mashup with a clip by Baji bombastic, a fun character created by Sheherzade Noor Peerzada. The hilarious mashup focuses on the suffering of people who love to travel (safar). “May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travelers and sufferers,” reads the caption shared by Mukhate.

Check out the video:

Shared on August 10, the post has already garnered over 2.5 million views and several reactions. People dropped all sorts of hilarious comments under the post. Popular content creator Prajakta Koli also reacted to the video. “Hahahahahahahaha may you all safar,” she commented. Comedian Jamie Lever also shared her thoughts. “Mazaa agaya, boath lovely aye,” read the comment. Here’s how others reacted:

“Hahah we all have to suffer! I mean there is no option but to,” wrote an Instagram user. “Suffering mera passion hai!” joked another.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

