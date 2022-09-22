Yashraj Mukhate turns Dharmendra’s old comment into a catchy song

Yashraj Mukhate, who came into the spotlight after his Rasode Me Kon Tha song remix video went viral, has since been creating music using popular trends or bizarre comments or famous dialogues. His videos with catchy tunes and beats often leave people amused and laughing. He is back with another interesting composition. This video shows him converting Dharmendra’s famous Oh Ninya Pika﻿ Poo comment into a song.

The veteran actor back in 2021, said these apparent gibberish words to avoid answering a question asked by a journalist about his children Sunny and Bobby Deol, reports Live Hindustan. At that time, the video went crazy viral and after Mukhate’s creation people are again reminded of it.

“Felt peeka poo, might delete later,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show Dharmendra’s comment. Then the rest of the clip shows the music composer’s catchy song involving the comment.

Hear the song here that you may find yourself humming later:

The video has been posted some 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received close to 17,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Hahaha classic Dharamji!,” posted an Instagram user. “Real fast [laughing out loud emojis] go bekaaboo!,” commented another. “This is too lit,” praised a third. “This is addictive,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?